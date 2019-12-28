TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $78.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $310.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $313.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.48 million to $319.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 41,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

