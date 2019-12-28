TRON Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX and LATOKEN. TRON has a total market cap of $909.19 million and $1.15 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, Indodax, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Tidex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, WazirX, Kryptono, Exmo, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Braziliex, Exrates, Neraex, Zebpay, OEX, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Huobi, IDAX, Liquid, LBank, HitBTC, Ovis, Bitbns, Liqui, OTCBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Rfinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, IDCM, DigiFinex, Mercatox, BitForex, BitFlip, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

