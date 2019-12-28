TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $48,076.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

