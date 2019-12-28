U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 72,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.