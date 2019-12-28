Ubiq Hits One Day Volume of $1,295.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1,295.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

