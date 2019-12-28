UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,118.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One UChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a market capitalization of $45,118.00 and $25,284.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

