Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Given $61.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,151. Unitil has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $913.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

