Unobtanium 1-Day Volume Tops $72.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $39.89 or 0.00541484 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,471 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

