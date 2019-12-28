V-ID Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $2.24 million and $381,395.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038165 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.52 or 0.05875033 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029823 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035789 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001208 BTC.
V-ID Profile
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
