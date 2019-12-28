VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 374,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSE EGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 405,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,516. The company has a market cap of $126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

