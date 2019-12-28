ValuEngine Downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
