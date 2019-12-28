ValuEngine Downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

