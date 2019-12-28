ValuEngine Upgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

