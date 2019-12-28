White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE WTM traded down $7.40 on Monday, hitting $1,098.02. 13,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $847.76 and a 52-week high of $1,131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.