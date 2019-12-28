WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $8.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

