Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 556.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 179,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.