Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 556.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 179,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.