World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of INT stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.34. 207,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,648.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,652. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

