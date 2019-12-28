XRP (XRP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.16 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Indodax, Poloniex and Binance. XRP has a total market cap of $8.44 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

