Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xunlei by 80.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

