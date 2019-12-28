Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to report $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.12 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $69.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $276.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.50 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $326.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 138,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,554. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

