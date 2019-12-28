Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

FITB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 2,620,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 468.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 514,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 423,775 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

