Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Saia by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,386. Saia has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
