Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Saia by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,386. Saia has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.