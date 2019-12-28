Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,232,000 after buying an additional 114,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.