Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.64). Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBMG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth $687,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,624. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

