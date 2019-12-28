Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Brokerages predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.64). Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBMG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth $687,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,624. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit