Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. GasLog reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,429,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GLOG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,301. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

