Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

HFWA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

