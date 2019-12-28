Zacks: Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

MITO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

MITO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 347,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,753. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

