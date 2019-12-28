Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Analysts expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to announce sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.79 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 261.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,435 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

