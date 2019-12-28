Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Constellium posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 708,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Constellium has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $598,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

