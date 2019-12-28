Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report sales of $91.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $85.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $355.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.41 million to $357.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $371.27 million, with estimates ranging from $368.02 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 450,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,760. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

