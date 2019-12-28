Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $870.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.90 million and the highest is $888.99 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $859.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. BMC Stock’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

BMCH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 263,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

