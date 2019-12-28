Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $14.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $20,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.70. The stock had a trading volume of 747,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,794. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 52 week low of $130.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

