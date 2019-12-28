Zacks: Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVL stock remained flat at $$25.10 during trading hours on Friday. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

