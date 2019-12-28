Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report sales of $243.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.55 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $180.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $836.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.10 million to $863.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 1,379,158 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

