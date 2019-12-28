Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $492.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.50 million. Teradata posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. 559,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Teradata by 127.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

