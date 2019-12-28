Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Twitter reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,618 shares of company stock worth $3,106,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after buying an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after buying an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twitter by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 10,317,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

