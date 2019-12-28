Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Brokerages expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Twitter reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,618 shares of company stock worth $3,106,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after buying an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after buying an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twitter by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 10,317,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit