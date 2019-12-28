Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMBK. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SmartFinancial by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

