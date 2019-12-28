Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

