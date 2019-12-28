ZelCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00579176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00227422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005012 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.