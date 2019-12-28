ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

