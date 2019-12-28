ZTCoin Price Hits $0.0396 (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05867787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.