$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. PlayAGS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 204,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.17. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

