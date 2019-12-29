$0.07 EPS Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Natural Gas Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NGS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

