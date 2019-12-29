-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Opko Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,755,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,915,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Opko Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

