-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.81.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.