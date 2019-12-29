-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.81.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit