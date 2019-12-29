-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.38). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

