$0.57 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 999,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

