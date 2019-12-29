$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. BRP posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $28,370,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

