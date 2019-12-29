$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

