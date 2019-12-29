$114.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce $114.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.55 million. 8X8 posted sales of $89.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $439.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $441.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.16 million, with estimates ranging from $528.40 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 783,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 749,520 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

