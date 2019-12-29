$123.22 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $123.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.82 million and the highest is $123.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $408.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.75 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $369,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,600 shares of company stock valued at $27,430,702 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Chegg by 132.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.